IOST (IOST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $254.51 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $299.58 million and approximately $254.51 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IOST has traded up 71.2% against the US dollar. One IOST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00057849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.94 or 0.00515935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00042576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.84 or 0.03840408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015859 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012399 BTC.

IOST is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

