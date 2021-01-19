IOTA Price Tops $0.46 (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $64.05 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOTA has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00066046 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000051 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000157 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.