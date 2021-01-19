IoTeX (IOTX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.54 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 36.7% against the dollar. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a market cap of $87.32 million and approximately $14.54 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00057928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.19 or 0.00525590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00042712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.55 or 0.03936758 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00016143 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013000 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

