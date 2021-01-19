Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB cut its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.22% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $14,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,903,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,177,000 after buying an additional 3,668,035 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,876,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,618,000 after purchasing an additional 151,624 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,519,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,152,000 after purchasing an additional 765,177 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,846,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,785,000 after buying an additional 69,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 698,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,995,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IOVA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Shares of IOVA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.88. 69,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,290. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average is $36.15.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

