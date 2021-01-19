iQIYI (IQ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/13/2021 – iQIYI was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $21.60 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – iQIYI was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

1/5/2021 – iQIYI was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – iQIYI was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

12/24/2020 – iQIYI had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $25.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – iQIYI had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Securities. They now have a $23.20 price target on the stock.

12/23/2020 – iQIYI is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a "buy" rating and a $23.20 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,942,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

