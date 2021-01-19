Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.97

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.97 and last traded at $49.88, with a volume of 19 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IRDM shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $151.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 46,956 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,551,426.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,851 shares in the company, valued at $27,979,957.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 6,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $198,414.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,262 shares in the company, valued at $28,212,492.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 359,579 shares of company stock valued at $12,313,627. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,170,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,222,000 after buying an additional 1,404,079 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 34.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,696,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,566,000 after purchasing an additional 32,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 908,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,245,000 after purchasing an additional 41,132 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 6.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,742,000 after purchasing an additional 54,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

