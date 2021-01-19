Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

In other news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 478.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000.

NASDAQ IRWD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 58,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,010. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

