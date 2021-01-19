iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.85

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.85 and last traded at $50.62, with a volume of 224485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.62.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

