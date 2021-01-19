iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,414. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $245.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.56.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

