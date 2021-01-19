iShares Europe Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFEU) Shares Up 7%

Shares of iShares Europe Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFEU) shot up 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.15 and last traded at $35.01. 3,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 4,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.69.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.