iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) is Apexium Financial LP’s 9th Largest Position

Apexium Financial LP reduced its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF makes up about 3.5% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Apexium Financial LP owned about 0.14% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 489,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,154,000 after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 88.1% in the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 122,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,905,000 after purchasing an additional 57,442 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 113,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $349.95. 30,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,398. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $183.27 and a 52-week high of $353.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.96.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

