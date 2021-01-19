iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by First Command Bank

First Command Bank grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,284,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,859 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 5.7% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Command Bank owned 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $23,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 768,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,930,000 after buying an additional 68,194 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,482,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,667,000 after buying an additional 25,896 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 391,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 36,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $17.54. 1,002,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,117,969. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

