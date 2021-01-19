iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (NYSEARCA:KWT) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (NYSEARCA:KWT) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.71 and last traded at $27.71. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (NYSEARCA:KWT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.91% of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

