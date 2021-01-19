iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 1-Year High at $420.21

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $420.21 and last traded at $419.56, with a volume of 30543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $406.07.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $382.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,408,000.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

