iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.0% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.45. The stock had a trading volume of 18,444,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,032,543. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.23 and its 200-day moving average is $179.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

