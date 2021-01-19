iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Position Lifted by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.83. 5,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,400. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

