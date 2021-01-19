iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,136,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $901,000. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,587,000. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

BATS:NEAR remained flat at $$50.22 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,287 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

