iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,478 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 441.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 338,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,601,000 after buying an additional 276,206 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 382,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,108,000 after buying an additional 40,528 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000.

Shares of IGSB stock remained flat at $$55.07 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 74,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,410. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.99. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

