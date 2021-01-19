iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Purchased by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,040,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 354.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,031,000 after acquiring an additional 925,761 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 309.3% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,138,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,524,000 after acquiring an additional 860,109 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 144.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 695,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,170,000 after acquiring an additional 410,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $18,689,000.

Shares of ICSH stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.52. 1,533,688 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

