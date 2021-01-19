Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.43

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.43 and traded as high as $5.21. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $426.55 million during the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 35.23%.

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to large and medium-sized companies, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

