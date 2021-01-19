Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to report sales of $28.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.69 million. Iteris reported sales of $28.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $118.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.88 million to $119.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $142.22 million, with estimates ranging from $142.07 million to $142.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

In related news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $37,407.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,657.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $161,512.20. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Iteris by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,519,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 226,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Iteris by 97.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 158,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Iteris by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after buying an additional 97,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Iteris by 91.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 58,557 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the third quarter worth $191,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ITI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 292,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,021. The stock has a market cap of $288.63 million, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.