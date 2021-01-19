Ivrnet Inc. (IVI.V) (CVE:IVI) Trading Down 25%

Ivrnet Inc. (IVI.V) (CVE:IVI) traded down 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 238,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 478,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.59.

Ivrnet Inc. (IVI.V) Company Profile (CVE:IVI)

Ivrnet Inc, a software and communications company, develops, hosts, sells, and supports value added business automation software solutions in North America. It offers automated interaction through phone network and the Internet. The company also provides Safepay, a payment card industry (PCI) compliant phone in credit card payments, and PCI compliant online payment solutions.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivrnet Inc. (IVI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivrnet Inc. (IVI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.