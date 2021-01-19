J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the December 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 802,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,172. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $156.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 654.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

