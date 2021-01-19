J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. 140166 raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.95.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $151.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $153.42. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.47.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.