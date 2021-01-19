J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.95.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $151.51 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $153.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 12,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $37,659,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

