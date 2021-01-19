Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JACK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

JACK stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.20. 13,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,740. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $99.73.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. Analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack in the Box news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,531,000 after buying an additional 46,283 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,407,000 after buying an additional 74,217 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 704,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,872,000 after buying an additional 55,706 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 16.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,969,000 after buying an additional 57,278 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 29.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,753,000 after buying an additional 70,294 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

