Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) shares traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.61. 32,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 66,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $476.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.21. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The business had revenue of $43.49 million during the quarter.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

