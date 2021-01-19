Jason Zabinsky Buys 35,715 Shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Stock

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Senior Officer Jason Zabinsky bought 35,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.84 per share, with a total value of C$101,394.89. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,051,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,985,404.39.

TOG stock traded up C$0.09 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.90. 1,070,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,574. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.93. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$4.46. The firm has a market cap of C$640.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55.

Get TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) alerts:

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$90.82 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy cut TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.15 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities cut TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.14 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$3.42 to C$3.99 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.44.

About TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.