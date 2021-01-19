JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stake Raised by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,195 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in JD.com were worth $47,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in JD.com by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in JD.com by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD traded up $3.15 on Tuesday, hitting $90.92. The company had a trading volume of 399,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,321,750. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.47. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $132.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.57.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

