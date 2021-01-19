Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) a €64.00 Price Target

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) received a €64.00 ($75.29) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BN. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €61.77 ($72.67).

EPA:BN opened at €54.72 ($64.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.23. Danone S.A. has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

