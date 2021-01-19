Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) a €64.00 Price Target

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) received a €64.00 ($75.29) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BN. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €61.77 ($72.67).

EPA:BN opened at €54.72 ($64.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.23. Danone S.A. has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

