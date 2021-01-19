Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Eisai in a report issued on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eisai’s FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.
Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 16.86%.
About Eisai
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?
Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.