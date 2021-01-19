Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Eisai in a report issued on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eisai’s FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

OTCMKTS:ESALY opened at $74.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.43. Eisai has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 16.86%.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

