Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.35

Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 8500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a market cap of C$62.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO)

Jericho Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on exploration and development activities in the Anadarko Basin STACK Play, Hunton, Mississippi Lime, and Woodford Shale formations in Oklahoma.

