Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s (JRONY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

JRONY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

OTCMKTS:JRONY traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $36.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

