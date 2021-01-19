Jibrel Network (JNT) Price Hits $0.0341 on Major Exchanges

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for $0.0341 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $103,428.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00058018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.89 or 0.00543261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00042871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.48 or 0.03897791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00015869 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/

According to CryptoCompare, “Jibrel Network provides currencies, equities, commodities, and other financial assets and money instruments as standard ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. In the medium to long-term, Jibrel will focus on tokenizing debt instruments and their derivatives- thereby streamlining large portions of retail investment and investment banking operations. Jibrel is the first protocol to allow anyone to put traditional assets such as currencies, bonds, and other financial instruments on the blockchain in a form of Crypto Depository Receipts (CryDRs). Our CryDRs have smart regulation built in; real-world rules and regulations are translated into solidity code to ensure that while decentralized, tokenized financial assets always follow real-world rules and regulations. “

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.