Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,779 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock traded up $6.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,495,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,455,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.64.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.75.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

