Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,312 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.9% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $352.19. 3,193,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,433. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The company has a market cap of $334.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $346.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.54.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $359.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.32.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

