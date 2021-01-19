Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $11.52 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 4.6% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,944,000 after buying an additional 98,025 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

VIG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,545. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

