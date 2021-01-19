Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) is S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. Jones Lang LaSalle comprises approximately 2.6% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JLL traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.71. The company had a trading volume of 237,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,954. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.99. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $178.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JLL. Raymond James lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

