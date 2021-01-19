Journey Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after acquiring an additional 69,663 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $240,982,000 after acquiring an additional 84,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 8,151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after acquiring an additional 825,708 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FDX traded down $3.04 on Tuesday, reaching $249.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,127,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.05 and a 200-day moving average of $240.68. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

