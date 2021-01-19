Journey Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.82.

CCI stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.39. 2,771,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,552. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.73.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

