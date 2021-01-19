JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC owned 0.11% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,746,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,788,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 348,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 71,869 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,093.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 over the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.85. 836,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,877. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95.

