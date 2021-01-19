JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G) a €16.00 Price Target

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G) has been given a €16.00 ($18.82) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) price target on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.94 ($17.58).

Get Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 52-week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.