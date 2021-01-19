JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) a €19.50 Price Target

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PSM. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €15.40 ($18.12) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.07 ($15.38).

ETR:PSM opened at €13.41 ($15.78) on Tuesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 1 year low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 1 year high of €14.34 ($16.86). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 14.72.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

