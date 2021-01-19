JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €52.00 Price Target for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO)

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) has been given a €52.00 ($61.18) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALO. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €51.00 ($60.00).

EPA ALO opened at €45.70 ($53.76) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €46.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €44.79. Alstom SA has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

