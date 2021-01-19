JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€640.00” Price Target for Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER)

Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) received a €640.00 ($752.94) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €544.00 ($640.00) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €675.00 ($794.12) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €600.69 ($706.70).

Kering SA (KER.PA) stock opened at €563.00 ($662.35) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €578.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €550.12. Kering SA has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

