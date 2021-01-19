JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Shares Purchased by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned 3.25% of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $29,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. DWM Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. DWM Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 28,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JPIN traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.64. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,030. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $60.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.