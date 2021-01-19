JSR Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:JSCPY)

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for JSR in a research note issued on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.29. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get JSR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS JSCPY opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. JSR has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24.

JSR Company Profile

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as acrylonitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.