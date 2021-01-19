JustInvest LLC Sells 3,431 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

JustInvest LLC reduced its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. Prudential accounts for approximately 4.9% of JustInvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Prudential in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Prudential by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Prudential during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential by 24.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Prudential in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

PUK stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,241. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.87. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

