K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 17th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$51.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$49.90 million.

KBL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.33.

TSE KBL opened at C$39.63 on Tuesday. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a one year low of C$23.73 and a one year high of C$46.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$38.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$420.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

