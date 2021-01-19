Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Short Interest Up 17.5% in December

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,950,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 11,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Kandi Technologies Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.18. 3,805,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,413,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. Kandi Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.66 million, a PE ratio of -67.49 and a beta of 2.34.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Kandi Technologies Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Henry Yu sold 4,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $55,848.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 782.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 185,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

